Republican debate live updates: Candidates pounce on Trump's absence
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is center stage in Miami.
The third Republican debate of the 2024 presidential primary began Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern in Miami.
Five candidates are on stage: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.
Missing -- again -- is front-runner Donald Trump, who is instead hosting a rally not far away, in Hialeah, Florida.
ABC News and the analysts at 538 is live-blogging every major moment and highlight from the debate, which is airing on NBC. PolitiFact will be making real-time fact checks of key statements.
Latest headlines:
Fact-checking DeSantis’ claim that Biden left Americans in Israel ‘stranded”
“We had Floridians that were over there after the attack,” DeSantis said. “He left them stranded they couldn't get flights out.”
That’s at odds with official State Department reports.
Reuters reported on OCt. 16 that the State Department had offered more than 4,000 seats on government-chartered transport to U.S. citizens and their immediate family. CNN put the figure higher, at nearly 5,000 seats. But both outlets reported that many of those transports left less than half full, the government said.
-Analysis by Aaron Sharockman, PolitiFact
Christie, addressing global challenges, says America is the 'indispensable nation'
Christie, asked why he should lead the party rather than Trump, largely focused on the global challenges the U.S. is facing, including the Israel-Gaza war and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Tonight, we need to decide which president is going to be the one to tackle the big issues. Who's going to make this country look once again, not just inward, but look outward at the world and say America is the country, the indispensable nation, that makes this a safer world," Christie said. "And in a safer world, American innovation, American hard work has always been the thing that has driven our country to greater things. I'm going to be the president who will do those big things."
On Trump, Christie said at the end of his answer, "Anybody who's gonna be spending the next year and a half of their life, focusing on keeping themselves out of jail and courtrooms cannot lead this party."
-ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler
Ramaswamy attacks "corrupt media," taking page from Newt Gingrich's 2012 playbook
Ramaswamy took a swipe at the media, claiming that it was corrupt and had played up a "hoax" about Trump's relationship with Russia. He even tried to ask the moderators to answer for this. Ramaswamy essentially took a page out of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich's 2012 debate approach. In the 2012 Republican primary, Gingrich regularly attacked the "elite media" during his debate appearances, and he ended up surging in the polls at two different points in the campaign, even managing to win the South Carolina and Georgia (his home state) primaries.
--Analysis by Geoffrey Skelley of 538
Haley swipes at Trump over economy, Ukraine
Haley indirectly swiped at Trump over growing economic hardships and his foreign policies, arguing that he has waffled on support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
She also targeted the former president over his gripes over the 2020 election, arguing, "We can't live in the past, we can't live in other headlines."
-ABC News' Tal Axelrod