Republican debate live updates: Candidates pounce on Trump's absence

The third Republican debate of the 2024 presidential primary began Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern in Miami.

Five candidates are on stage: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Missing -- again -- is front-runner Donald Trump, who is instead hosting a rally not far away, in Hialeah, Florida.

ABC News and the analysts at 538 is live-blogging every major moment and highlight from the debate, which is airing on NBC. PolitiFact will be making real-time fact checks of key statements.