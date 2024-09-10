Live

Harris-Trump debate live updates: Stage set for showdown in tight presidential race

Harris and Trump will meet each other for the first time tonight.

ByAlexandra Hutzler, Meredith Deliso, Ivan Pereira, Emily Chang, and Brittany Gaddy
Last Updated: September 10, 2024, 11:20 AM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet for the first time on Tuesday for the ABC News presidential debate.

It is the only debate the two have scheduled and comes at a critical point as polls show a neck-and-neck race with just eight weeks until Election Day.

The two will face off on key issues starting at 9 p.m. ET. The debate will air on ABC and stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing:
22 minutes ago

Harris campaign says it’s hosting 1,300 watch parties, Walz to deliver remarks in Arizona

Harris' campaign said it's hosting more than 1,300 debate watch parties across the country, and running mate Gov. Tim Walz will deliver remarks at one of them in Phoenix Tuesday night.

The watch parties will be in all 50 states, with more than 100 planned on college campuses, according to the campaign. The events will be used for volunteers to make calls to battleground-state voters and share debate content on digital platforms.

More than 300 of the planned watch parties will be group specific, including Republicans for Harris-Walz and Veterans for Harris-Walz events in Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia. There will also be Latino house parties in Arizona and labor-organized events in Pennsylvania, according to the campaign.

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz hold a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Aug. 20, 2024.
Marco Bello/Reuters

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Adbul-Hakim and Will McDuffie

24 minutes ago

Debate to be held steps away from where the U.S. Constitution was signed

Tuesday night's highly anticipated presidential debate will take place at the National Constitution Center, just steps away from where the U.S. Constitution was drafted and signed in Philadelphia in 1787.

The center is a private, nonprofit organization that attracts people from all over the country and world to learn about, debate and celebrate the historic document, according to its website.

Ahead of the debate, the stage where Harris and Trump will spar was photographed with the opening words to the constitution's preamble brightly on it: “We the People.”

‘Kamala Harris and Donald Trump – ABC News Presidential Debate’ moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis.
Al Drago/ABC NEWS

28 minutes ago

Lara Trump says Donald Trump has done both 'traditional debate prep' and events, media

Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, said on CNN on Tuesday morning that Donald Trump has done "traditional debate prep," in addition to preparing by speaking to the media and attending public events.

"He has been preparing for this debate. He's done traditional debate prep," she said, before citing media appearances such as town halls, press conferences, podcasts and interviews.

The Trump campaign has previously focused on media and public events as Trump's debate prep, barely discussing more "traditional" debate prep.

Signage at the media filing center ahead of the presidential debate between Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Philadelphia.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Lara Trump framed her father-in-law's public events and media availability as a "stark contrast, of course, to what we've seen from Kamala Harris."

"I think Donald Trump is very focused on this debate tonight. He knows how important it is. He doesn't take anything for granted," she said.

– ABC News' Oren Oppenheimer

57 minutes ago

Harris tweet: 'America, see you tonight'

Looking ahead to Tuesday night's debate, Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted "America, see you tonight."

Before departing for Philadelphia on Monday, Harris told reporters that she's feeling "good." She also gave a thumbs up.

The vice president's tweet also included a link to a list of debate watch parties the campaign is hosting across the country.

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow