Liz Cheney says she's voting for Kamala Harris against Trump

Former GOP congresswoman cited the dangers of a second Trump presidency.

Former Wyoming Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump, announced Wednesday that she will be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, revealed her decision during a panel at Duke University and reiterated her warnings of the dangers of a second Trump term.

Liz Cheney attends Liz Cheney in Conversation with David Rubenstein at The 92nd Street Y, New York, June 26, 2023. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

"As a conservative and as someone who cares and believes in the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this and because of the danger Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris," she said to a roaring crowd.

The Trump and Harris campaigns did not immediately comment on Cheney's announcement.

Cheney voted to impeach Trump following what she has called the "insurrection" of Jan. 6, 2021, and was vice chair of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She received backlash from Trump and other Republicans for her criticism of the former president and was censured by the Republican National Committee.

Trump said in March that Cheney and the entire Jan. 6 committee should be jailed.

Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, speaks during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Dec. 19, 2022. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Cheney lost her seat in the 2022 primary to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman by more than 60,000 votes, according to election results.

Since leaving Congress, Cheney has continued to criticize MAGA Republicans and Trump.

"I think we have to take everything that Donald Trump says literally and seriously," Cheney said in an interview with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl in December.

"And I think that we saw, frankly, what he was willing to do already after the 2020 election in the lead up to Jan. 6, after Jan 6," she continued. "People need to remember that when Donald Trump woke up on the morning of Jan. 6, he thought he was going to remain as president. And we saw the extent to which he was willing to attempt to seize power when he lost an election."