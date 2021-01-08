Man who allegedly broke into Pelosi's office charged with 3 federal counts He was arrested Friday morning in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Richard Barnett, the man who allegedly broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, posed for pictures and stole mail from her desk has been charged with three federal counts and was arrested Friday morning in Little Rock, Arkansas.

He was charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and stealing public property.

