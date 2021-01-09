West Virginia lawmaker charged after filming himself at pro-Trump siege inside Capitol Derrick Evans was charged with illegal entry, authorities said.

A West Virginia state lawmaker who filmed himself inside the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday's violent siege was arrested Friday, authorities announced.

Republican Derrick Evans, a newly elected member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, was charged with illegal entry, the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office said during a press call with reporters.

The federal criminal complaint listed two charges: knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Evans was released on a personal recognizance bond after appearing before a federal judge in Huntington, West Virginia, court records show.

Evans livestreamed video on his Facebook page of himself and other protesters inside the Capitol after a pro-Trump mob forced its way in. Members of Congress were in the process of certifying the results of the November presidential election.

In the since-deleted video, Evans can be heard shouting over the crowd, "We're in! We're in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!"

Evans allegedly was "joining and encouraging a crowd unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol," according to the criminal complaint, which included a breakdown of the approximately five-minute video.

His lawyer, John Bryan, said Evans "did nothing wrong" and characterized his client as an "independent activist and journalist" in a statement released Thursday.

"He was exercising his First Amendment rights to peacefully protest and ﬁlm a historic and dynamic event," Bryan said. "He engaged in no violence, no rioting, no destruction of property, and no illegal behavior."

Bryan maintained that Evans was "wholly detached from the tragic events which occurred that day" and that the lawmaker also thought the crowd was "being allowed by law enforcement into the Capitol."

Approximately 40 people were arrested and charged in D.C. Superior Court in connection with the riot, authorities said Friday. Offenses included unlawful entry, curfew violations and firearms-related crimes, authorities said.

Additionally, 13 people were charged with federal crimes, including Richard Barnett, who allegedly broke into Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office, authorities said.

Five people who were at the protests died, including a Capitol Police officer.

In the wake of the violent attack on the Capitol, West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader Doug Skaff has called for Evans to not be seated as a member on Jan. 13.

In a letter to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Skaff alleged that Evans "committed several illegal acts, clearly memorialized through his own Facebook broadcast, in an attempt to disrupt this constitutionally mandated process."

"His actions unequivocally disqualify him from holding public office in this state and make him ineligible to be seated as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates," Skaff wrote.

West Virginia Sen.-elect Eric Nelson also has called for Evans' resignation.

Evans will not resign, his lawyer said Thursday.

"He stands firmly behind the right of every American to be considered innocent until proven guilty," Bryan said. "He committed no criminal act that day. To the contrary, he was exercising his constitutionally protected rights to engage in peaceful protest and to ﬁlm the events which were unfolding."

In a statement released Wednesday, Hanshaw said that he has seen what was posted on social media, and that Evans "will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred."

ABC News' Meg Cunningham and Alex Mallin contributed to this report.