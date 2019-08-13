Man chronicles his 'private jet' experience as only customer on Delta flight

A rescheduled flight turned into a "private jet" experience for New York City director Vincent Peone.

Last week, Peone was the only customer on his Delta Airlines flight from Aspen, Colorado, to Salt Lake City. He chronicled his experience in a video he posted Monday to . In 24 hours it racked up almost 50,000 likes and 7,000 retweets.

The video starts with the gate agent asking the "only passenger" to board the plane.

Vincent Peone/Twitter

"That's me," Peone whispers.

He was in disbelief and asked a worker on the tarmac, in their professional experience, if "anyone has ever flown alone on a plane before."

He then captured the crew loading sandbags onto the aircraft to add weight due to the empty cabin.

Vincent Peone/Twitter

"We're just adding weight to the plane," Peone said. "Because there are no people."

When it came time to go through the safety protocols, the flight attendant addressed him personally saying "Good evening, Vincent," over the intercom.

Vincent Peone/Twitter

He even greeted the pilots and shook their hands.

"Your private jet," one pilot joked.

Vincent Peone/Twitter

When it came time to pick his seat, Peone said they let him sit wherever he wanted.

"I went first class, second row, so I didn’t have to be right up against a wall," Peone told ABC News.

Delta responded to Peone's video on Twitter saying that it looked like "an awesome experience!"