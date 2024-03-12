Results: March 12 states voting for 2024 presidential nominee

Biden and Trump are close to clinching the nods.

It's not quite Super Tuesday, but this week will see another day in which multiple states all vote at once for the 2024 presidential nominees.

Contests are taking place in the following: Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington as well as the Northern Mariana Islands and among Democrats living abroad.

The Republican contests will have 161 delegates up for grabs.

The Democrats can win 254 delegates.