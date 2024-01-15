The key dates in the 2024 presidential race

The 2024 presidential race kicks off on Monday night in Iowa, when the state holds its first-in-the-nation caucuses.

New Hampshire's primary will be held shortly after that, on Jan. 23, followed by Nevada's Democratic primary on Feb. 6 and the Republican caucuses on Feb. 8 and then South Carolina's first-in-the-South primary, on Feb. 3 for Democrats and Feb. 24 for Republicans.

Sixteen states and territories will also have their own GOP nominating contests on March 5, a number so hefty the date is famously dubbed Super Tuesday. Four more states are holding races on March 12, and five more follow that on March 19.

There is minimal action on the Democratic side as President Joe Biden expects to cruise to the nomination, given his standing with party voters. But intraparty rivals like author Marianne Williamson and Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips are running in New Hampshire Democrats' unsanctioned primary on Jan. 23, hoping to give their long shot bids a boost.

The nominating contests will all culminate in the parties' respective presidential conventions, where, according to early polling tracked by 538, former President Donald Trump and Biden are favorites to win the GOP and Democratic nominations, respectively.

The Republican National Convention will take place July 15-18 in Milwaukee, and Democrats will hold their convention Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

The national conventions officially end the primary phase of the 2024 race and the general election campaign is expected to ramp up steadily from the summer until Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Because of the increasing popularity of mail ballots, though, millions are expected to cast their votes in the weeks before that.