Marine jet crashes in North Carolina, pilot ejected safely

A Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier jet crashed in Craven County, North Carolina, on Monday evening. The pilot ejected and was said to be unharmed, according to a Defense Department official.

The incident was under investigation.

Lance Cpl. Jailine Martinez/U.S. Marine Corps, FILE

Emergency crews were called to the crash about 6:15 p.m., Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite told ABC News affiliate WCTI. He added that a fire from the crash was extinguished.

The pilot was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern, North Carolina, for evaluation, according to the Marine Corps statement. There were no reports of civilian casualties or property damage.

The plane was from the 2nd Marine Air Wing, which is based at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina. Personnel from the air wing and the Havelock County Sheriff's Department initially responded to the scene, according to a statement from the Marine Corps.