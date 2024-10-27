Mark Cuban says Trump ‘absolutely’ has ‘fascist tendencies’

“I do believe Donald Trump poses a threat,” the billionaire entrepreneur said.

Billionaire entrepreneur and television personality Mark Cuban said former President Donald Trump "absolutely" has "fascist tendencies."

"Do I think that Donald Trump has fascist tendencies? Absolutely. Positively," Cuban said. "I do believe Donald Trump poses a threat."

"I mean, just look at January 6th," Cuban added. "To have somebody who's second in command and they're chanting, 'Hang Mike Pence!' and you don't care, there's nothing you won't do."

Cuban, an independent supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, sat down with ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl in between his campaign stops across the country making the case for Harris.

ABC News' Jonathan Karl sits down with entrepreneur Mark Cuban on "This Week" Heidi Gutman/ABC

Despite his warnings about a second Trump term, Cuban called himself an "American first" and said he'd do whatever he can do to help the country regardless of who is president.

"You hear the stories about people saying, 'I'll leave the country' and all that," Cuban said. "If Trump wins, I mean, I'm not going anywhere, but I'm an American first. I'll do whatever I can to help this country wherever I can. And it doesn't matter to me who's president."

