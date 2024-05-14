Maryland 2024 primary results

The state reliably votes Democratic in the general election.

Maryland is holding its presidential primary on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the only major candidates still running. They clinched their parties' respective nominations earlier this year.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early in-person voting was available for voters at select sites from May 2 through May 9.

Absentee ballots must have been postmarked on or before primary day and by 10 a.m. on May 24 to be counted, according to state officials.

The absentee ballots could also be submitted at drop-off boxes or local election offices before primary day.

State significance

Maryland represents 10 Electoral College votes in the presidential election and has reliably voted for the Democratic candidate for decades. Biden won it over Trump by more than 30 points in 2020.

In Tuesday's primary, there are 37 delegates awarded for the Republican race and 95 awarded for the Democratic race.