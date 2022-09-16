Mayor Eric Adams and Amb. Oksana Markarova Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

HEADLINERS
Mayor Eric Adams
(D) New York City
Amb. Oksana Markarova
Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S.
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Heidi Heitkamp
Former North Dakota Senator
ABC News Contributor
Marc Short
Former Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence
Marianna Sotomayor
Washington Post Congressional Reporter
Alex Burns
POLITICO Associate Editor for Global Politics & Columnist
