Former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson to testify at Jan. 6 hearing, sources say

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who was a top adviser to former President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, is expected to testify Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The committee announced on Monday that a newly scheduled hearing on Tuesday would "present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony" -- but the committee did not say who that witness would be.

An image of Cassidy Hutchinson is shown during the fifth hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on June 23, 2022 in Washington. Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images

Punchbowl first reported the news of her scheduled appearance.

Through her scheduled testimony, Hutchinson is expected to put a voice to many of the internal White House interactions involving the events of Jan. 6 that have been reported publicly, and offer significant insight into Meadows' actions and interactions with Trump on Jan. 6 and in the days before and after, sources said.

During earlier depositions with the committee, Hutchinson confirmed to committee investigators accounts that Meadows had burned documents in his office, according to sources. Meadows has not commented on those allegations, and it's not clear if they would have violated any record-keeping regulations.

This video still, showing Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, was displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, June 23, 2022, in Washington. House Select Committee via AP

Hutchinson has met with the committee three separate times for closed-door depositions.

Clips from some of those depositions have already been played publicly, including some where she was discussing members of Congress asking the White House for pardons.

Hutchinson's agreement to testify publicly comes after months of negotiations between the committee and her counsel, sources said. Hutchinson hired a new attorney, Jody Hunt, earlier this month to represent her as the public Jan. 6 hearings began.

At the start of the Trump administration, Hunt served as chief of staff to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He later became the head of the Department of Justice's Civil Division.