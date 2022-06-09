Former Mark Meadows staffer Cassidy Hutchinson hires new attorney ahead of public Jan. 6 hearings

Cassidy Hutchinson, a member of Mark Meadows' staff when Meadows was Donald Trump's chief of staff, has hired Jody Hunt to represent her as the public Jan. 6 hearings begin, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.
At the start of the Trump administration, Hunt served as chief of staff to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Hunt later became the head of Department of Justice's Civil Division.
Politico was first to report Hunt's new role.
