Former Mark Meadows staffer Cassidy Hutchinson hires new attorney ahead of public Jan. 6 hearings

ByKatherine Faulders and John Santucci
June 09, 2022, 1:20 PM

Cassidy Hutchinson, a member of Mark Meadows' staff when Meadows was Donald Trump's chief of staff, has hired Jody Hunt to represent her as the public Jan. 6 hearings begin, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.

At the start of the Trump administration, Hunt served as chief of staff to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Hunt later became the head of Department of Justice's Civil Division.

