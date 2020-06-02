Meal sites in Chicago, Philadelphia closed Monday Both programs said they hoped to reopen the sites on Tuesday

Two of the cities rocked by violent protests this weekend – Chicago and Philadelphia – have temporarily closed meal pick-up sites. Both programs said they hoped to reopen the sites on Tuesday, and Chicago Public Schools announced it would still deliver meals to families who need it.

"USDA is monitoring the situation closely and providing technical support to states, schools, and program operators as needed," a USDA spokesperson said. "We are committed to ensuring kids in all communities are fed during these challenging times."

Chicago Public Schools said on its website it has “served millions of grab-and-go meals to families,” since schools were temporarily closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chicago Public Schools announced on Sunday it would temporarily suspend grab-and-go meal sites Monday because of “the evolving nature of activity across the city.” CPS says it’s provided more than 12 million meals since in-person learning was suspended because of the health crisis.

“While meal sites are closed today, all previously scheduled meal deliveries will be completed. To sign up for delivery going forward, please contact 773-553-KIDS,” Chicago Public Schools tweeted on Monday morning.

Chief Executive Officer of CPS, Janice Jackson, said it’s their goal to open the grab-and-go meal sites on Tuesday.

“We have food on hand to be delivered to students and families if they are in need,” she said, adding that they are closely monitoring the situation.

On Sunday, the city of Philadelphia also said in a tweet it was closing food and meal sites on Monday, but would reopen Tuesday.

On Philadelphia’s government website, a message says, “to ensure everyone’s safety at this time, all food and meal sites will be closed on Monday, June 1.”

ABC News' Stephanie Ebbs and Anne Flaherty contributed to this report.