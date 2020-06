After lobbying to have an entirely mail-in election, New Mexico had the ask overturned in the state Supreme Court. Election officials, including the Secretary of State’s office, encouraged voters to cast their ballots by mail. Limited in-person voting sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain Time on election day. There are 34 delegates up for grabs for Democrats and 22 for Republicans.

