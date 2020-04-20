Mike Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion on four-month presidential campaign according to filing. The former New York City mayor's spending dwarfed the rest of the field.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion on roughly 100-day presidential run, according to a new Federal Election Commission filing.

Bloomberg poured more than $1 billion of his own money into his White House bid, which featured a national campaign operation with roughly 2,400 staff.

By the end of March, the campaign committee reported spending more than $1 billion of that money, including $158 million just in the month of March alone.

The former New York City mayor won just 55 delegates in the primary, and only one contest, in American Samoa, spending roughly $18 million per delegate.

After vowing to keep his campaign infrastructure running and offices around the country open through the general election to help defeat Trump, Bloomberg decided instead to transfer $18 million to the Democratic National Committee through a transfer from his campaign, a move campaign legal experts criticized given the limits on individual campaign contributions.

The move infuriated laid-off staff who said they were promised jobs through the general election, prompting lawsuits from former campaign organizers accusing Bloomberg of reneging on his pledge to pay them through November.