Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall at DC hotel

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized following a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel, his team told ABC News late Wednesday night.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," McConnell's spokesperson Doug Andres said.

At this time, his team is not providing any further information on the extent of McConnell’s injuries or how long he is expected to remain in the hospital.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens to his Republican colleagues during the weekly Republican press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2023. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The Republican leader, 81, who overcame polio at a young age, suffered a fall in early August 2019 where he fractured his shoulder.

McConnell has served as the Republican leader in the Senate since 2007 and became the longest-serving party leader in the history of the Senate earlier this year.

