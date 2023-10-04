Multiple Trump co-defendants approached about plea deals in Fulton County: Sources

A number of former President Donald Trump's co-defendants in the Fulton County election interference case have received plea deal offers or have been approached about potentially making a deal by the District Attorney's office, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Last week, one of the 19 defendants in the case became the first to accept such an offer from prosecutors.

Scott Hall, who was implicated in the alleged scheme to breach voting machine equipment in rural Coffee County, Georgia, received just five years of probation in exchange for testifying against his co-defendants after pleading guilty to five misdemeanors.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait April 19, 2023, in Atlanta Brynn Anderson/AP

Hall, a bail bondsman, will also pay a $5,000 fine, complete 200 hours of community service, and write a letter of apology to Georgia citizens, among other terms.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office declined to comment.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution was the first to report the news.

Trump and 18 others have pleaded not guilty to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.