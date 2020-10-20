Navy F/A-18 crashes in California, pilot ejected safely The Navy pilot is said to be in good and stable condition after ejecting safely.

A Navy FA/A-18E fighter jet crashed in California on Tuesday, but the pilot was able to eject safely, according to a Navy spokesman.

A single-seater F/A-18 fighter from Lemoore Naval Air Station crashed Tuesday morning, Cmdr. Zachary Harrell, a spokesman for Naval Air Forces, told ABC News. Lemoore is an inland airbase located in California's Central Valley.

The pilot was in good and stable condition, said Harrell. He added that the pilot was being transported to a local medical facility for examination.

The F/A-18 crashed in eastern Kern County, near Highway 178 and 14, according to KERO, an ABC affiliate,

Harrell said the plane crashed in an open field and that local authorities were notified of the crash at 10:20 a.m. PT.

Lt. Joel Swanson, the spokesman for the Kern County Sheriff's Department, told the Bakersfield Californian that deputies were en route to the accident and the Kern County Fire Department was already at the scene.