Biden "needs to back up his 'no excuses' language," the lawmaker said.

Netanyahu 'continues to essentially give the finger' to Biden over Gaza, Sen. Van Hollen says

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen on Sunday tore into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over what Van Hollen said was Netanyahu's refusal to acquiesce to President Joe Biden's urging more humanitarian action in Gaza amid the war with Hamas.

Appearing on ABC News' "This Week," Van Hollen, a Maryland lawmaker and member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also said Biden "needs to back up his 'no excuses' language with real action."

"We have a situation where Netanyahu continues to essentially give the finger to the president of the United States, and we're sending more bombs," Van Hollen told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "And that doesn't make sense."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.