The man later "denied any intentions or desire to commit violence."

A New Hampshire man was arrested last week and charged with threatening to kill a U.S. senator, federal prosecutors said.

Brian Landry, a 66-year-old from Franklin, New Hampshire, allegedly left a threatening voicemail at the senator's district office on May 17, which was referred to U.S. Capitol Police, investigators said in an affidavit along with Landry's criminal complaint.

"Hey stupid I'm a veteran sniper. And unless you change your ways, I got my scope pointed in your direction and I'm coming to get you. You're a dead man walking you piece of f------ s---," Landry is accused of saying, according to the affidavit.

Prosecutors did not identify the senator whom Landry allegedly targeted beyond stating that the lawmaker took office on Jan. 3, 2021.

When questioned by authorities after being identified through phone records, Landry said he was "extremely angry with certain politicians over their handling of important entitlement programs for veterans," the affidavit states.

He also "said he saw on the news that [the senator] is blocking military promotions" and called the senator's office "because he was angry about what he saw on the news," according to the affidavit.

Authorities said in the criminal complaint affidavit that while talking with Landry, he "initially stated that he did not recall exactly what he said in the voicemail he left." Later, he "acknowledged he may have said those things, but denied any intentions or desire to commit violence."

Landry is charged with threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a member of Congress and faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

He made his first court appearance on Friday afternoon, according to prosecutors. His next hearing is set for July 12.

He does not have a lawyer listed who could comment on his behalf. He has not yet entered a plea.

ABC News' Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.