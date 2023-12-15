This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, December 17, 2023.



NIKKI HALEY, GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU, & SEN. CHRIS VAN HOLLEN SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL

Nikki Haley

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.

(R) Presidential Candidate

Gov. Chris Sununu

(R) New Hampshire

Sen. Chris Van Hollen

(D) Maryland

Foreign Relations Committee Member

Plus, ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott discusses her months-long reporting with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer on the effects of U.S. state abortion restrictions, for the ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x NIGHTLINE” special “On the Brink” streaming on Hulu.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Averi Harper

ABC News Deputy Political Director

Heidi Przybyla

Politico National Investigative Correspondent

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.