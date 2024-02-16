This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Nikki Haley, Gov. Josh Shapiro & Charlamagne tha God Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl



HEADLINERS

Nikki Haley

(R) Presidential Candidate Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.

Exclusive

Gov. Josh Shapiro

(D) Pennsylvania

Exclusive

Charlamagne tha God

Exclusive

A candid sit-down conversation with the television personality, producer, and ”The Breakfast Club” co-host to discuss the 2024 election and state of American politics.

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Selina Wang

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent

Ramesh Ponnuru

National Review Editor

Washington Post Contributing Columnist

Jonathan Martin

Politico Senior Political Columnist

