Nikki Haley wins Dixville Notch, New Hampshire midnight primary vote

Nikki Haley is the winner of the Dixville Notch midnight primary vote kicking off the official start to the 2024 New Hampshire primary.

All six registered voters in Dixville Notch, a small New Hampshire north country town, voted for Nikki Haley as the clock struck midnight. Together, the group -- composed of four registered Republicans and two registered undeclared voters -- cast the first votes in the first primary in the country.

"A great start to a great day in New Hampshire,” said Nikki Haley in a statement following the sweep. “Thank you Dixville Notch!"

The process from start to finish took a total 10 minutes.

Cory Pesaturo and Coralie Stepanian stand next to the tally board as people vote after midnight on the day of the U.S. presidential primary election in the living room of the Tillotson House at Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, U.S., January 23, 2024. Faith Ninivaggi/Reuters

After the national anthem was played, all six voters walked one-by-one into the voting booth. The ballots were subsequently hand-counted and read out loud before being scribbled on a white board as journalists from all over the country began reporting the results live on air.

The tradition dates back nearly 60 years, but this year Dixville Notch is the only town in New Hampshire that voted at midnight.

Officials with two other towns that traditionally join in on the midnight voting -- Millsfield and Hart's Location -- have decided to hold more traditional, daytime voting hours this year.

In the 2020 New Hampshire primary, Michael Bloomberg won the primary after receiving three write-in votes, with Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders each receiving one vote.