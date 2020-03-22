NJ gov. urges people to take coronavirus seriously, 'no time for business as usual' "We won World War II not because we panicked, but because we were smart."

As the spread of the novel coronavirus ripples across the country, the nation's governors are on the front lines of the battle to curb the evolving crisis. Many of them, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, have taken drastic measures in their home states to fill gaps that the two Democratic governors say were left by the federal government.

In an interview with ABC "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz, Murphy urged people to take the crisis seriously in order to decrease the pressure on the health care industry.

Murphy signed an executive order on Saturday directing all New Jersey residents to stay home until further notice. Although the order allows for certain exceptions that include obtaining essentials like groceries or seeking medical attention, Murphy says the goal is to strengthen social distancing measures. According to the order, "all gatherings of individuals, such as parties, celebrations, or other social events, unless otherwise authorized."

"Folks need to be jolted, ... it’s no time to panic, but it’s no time for business as usual," he said. "We won World War II not because we panicked, but because we were smart."

As Congress and the White House work to finalize a package to address the economic and health challenges created by the spread of COVID-19 across the nation, Murphy stressed the greatest need in New Jersey is personal protective equipment, or PPE.

"We are in desperate for more PPE," Murphy said. "We’ve had a big ask into the strategic stockpile on the White House -- they’ve given us a fraction of our ask."

Murphy also warned that the spread of the virus would put a staggering economic cost not only on his state, but also on those in the surrounding region.

"We need Congress and the president to send direct cash assistance," he said. "We think New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut alone those four states need $100 billion direct cash assistance to allow us to continue the fight."

Left: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the state's first two cases of coronavirus, at the Michigan State Police headquarters in Windsor Township, Mich. March 10, 2020. Right: Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey announces the closure of all school during a news conference in Trenton, N.J. on March 16, 2020. David Eggert/AP, David 'Dee' Delgado/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Whitmer echoed Murphy’s concerns about needing more assistance from the federal government to battle the spread of the coronavirus in a separate interview on "This Week."

"We need the federal government to get us those test kits," Whitmer told Raddatz. "We need PPE, as Phil was just saying, we need (a) clear directive and guidance from the federal government."

Whitmer added that while each state will continue to work to alleviate the economic and human toll of the virus, "it would be nice to have a national strategy."

A day after holding a conference call with the nation's governors, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to lash out at Whitmer, referring to her as a "Failing Michigan Governor." In response, Whitmer listed actions she pursued in response to the crisis facing her state.

On Sunday, Whitmer expressed frustration with the federal government’s response in terms of providing states with necessary equipment.

"Had the federal government really started focusing when it became clear that the whole world was going to be confronting this, we would be in a stronger position right now," Whitmer told Raddatz.

"I’ve got to keep solving problems and I would like the federal government to be a partner, I can’t afford to have a fight with the White House," she added.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.