Kristi Noem expected to endorse Trump during South Dakota visit Friday, sources say

If so, it would fuel speculation the GOP governor could become Trump's VP pick.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to endorse former President Donald Trump in her home state Friday during a campaign rally featuring her and headlined by Trump, two sources familiar with the plans confirmed to ABC News.

Her endorsement, should it happen, would further fuel speculation she could one day be Trump's vice presidential pick if he wins the 2024 Republican nomination.

Noem, who won reelection in 2022, entered the national spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic when she refused to enact statewide mask mandates or force businesses to close, giving counties and cities the power to enforce those restrictions instead.

President Donald Trump speaks with South Dakota Gov.-elect Kristi Noem during a meeting with Governors-Elect in the Cabinet Room at White House, Dec. 13, 2018. The Washington Post via Getty Images

Since then, she has launched a nationwide workforce recruitment campaign to fill thousands of jobs in the state, starring in ads where she portrayed occupations like a plumber, dentist and electrician as she touted the state's acceptance of most out-of-state occupational licenses, apprenticeships -- and with no state income tax.

Her office claims more than 6,000 people have applied to move to the state since she launched the initiative in June.

A source familiar with the matter called Noem's expected endorsement "an incredibly smart decision," arguing that it would solidify her name on the shortlist of potential vice presidential candidates.

Noem told Fox News last month that if Trump were to pick her for vice president, she would "consider it."

"I think everybody should consider it," she told Sean Hannity. "If President Trump is going to be back in the White House, I do all I can to help him be successful."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center, March 3, 2023, in National Harbor, Md. Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks to reporters after casting her ballot, Nov. 8, 2022, in Phoenix. Getty Images

Observers say that other names floating around as potential vice presidential picks for Trump include Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former TV news anchor and Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Despite the chatter around the so-called "veepstakes," Trump has signaled he doesn't expect to name a running mate early despite the legal issues he faces surrounding the 91 felony counts across four criminal cases he is charged in.

He has pleaded not guilty and denies all wrongdoing.

"No, I don't think so. I think I'll go through the process," Trump said to radio host Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday.

"There's never been a vice president that got a president elected, because it doesn't work that way. It sounds good and everything," he said, "but the president gets himself elected."