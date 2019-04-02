The TAKE with Rick Klein
Is it possible for Democrats to understand Lucy Flores and Amy Lappos and still trust Joe Biden?
That question now looms over the 2020 campaign, as the former vice president mulls his final decision about whether to run for president under growing questions about his behavior toward women.
It's a question the Democratic Party has made more difficult for itself. If there is a double standard in the era of President Donald Trump, Democrats created that in part back when they forced Sen. Al Franken out of office.
The Democrats who are already running for president are nearly unanimous in trumpeting women's right to be heard, as well as Biden's need to explain himself. Even Biden himself, while saying he never felt he acted inappropriately, says he's listening and learning.
Perhaps the rules have changed around a man who has been in public life for four and half decades. Perhaps none of this should matter in a race against Trump.
All of that, though, rests of the shoulders of Biden and voters now. The Democrats are finding themselves in the midst of a #MeToo reckoning, with a beloved and complicated man at the center.
The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks
With the first fundraising quarter of 2019 behind us, campaigns will be bragging in the coming days about how much money they raised and by whom.
Sen. Bernie Sanders' team was aiming to hit a 1 million-donor mark last week. His senior staff will hold a call with reporters Tuesday to give an update.
Unexpectedly, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was the first to come out with a figure Monday. Hitting a high-water mark for his exploratory committee, the young, South Bend, Indiana, executive said his campaign brought in $7 million since January.
Sanders, by comparison, raised nearly that in one day.
The sum shows Buttigieg is resonating with some folks and reminds pundits not to discount anyone.
The TIP with John Verhovek
In the wake of bitter fights over Trump's two U.S. Supreme Court nominees, repeated failures to pass major legislation to combat climate change or enact immigration reform, progressive activists are pressing the Democratic presidential field on issues including changing the number of justices on the nation's highest court and ridding the U.S. Senate of the long-dreaded filibuster. These issues were put to almost all of the Democratic presidential candidates who attended the "We the People" forum in Washington Tuesday.
They found varying degrees of support among the White House hopefuls. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee all wholeheartedly embraced the idea of abolishing the Electoral College.
On reforming the Supreme Court, Sanders said, "My worry is that the next time Republicans are in power, they will do the same thing."
And if the filibuster were ended today, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said, "I will tell you, if we had the filibuster reform for all issues, this actual Senate would undermine women's rights, gay rights and clean air, clean water legislation across the board."
THE PLAYLIST
ABC News' "Start Here" Podcast. Tuesday morning's episode features ABC News' Kyra Phillips, who says a whistleblower is coming forward to discuss security clearances at the White House. Then, ABC News Chief National correspondent Matt Gutman takes us to El Paso, Texas, where he says border facilities are reaching a breaking point. Finally, ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks tells us how the accusations of inappropriate contact against former Vice President Joe Biden are playing in the 2020 field, and why South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is having a moment. http://apple.co/2HPocUL
FiveThirtyEight's Politics Podcast: What Will Biden Do? Former Vice President Joe Biden is currently leading Democratic primary polls, and all indications are that he intends to run for the Democratic nomination in 2020. In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the kinds of challenges his potential campaign could face and whether those will deter him. https://53eig.ht/2BxH8BV
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY
Download the ABC News app and select "The Note" as an item of interest to receive the day's sharpest political analysis. Please check back tomorrow for the latest.