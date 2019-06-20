The Note: Biden's good old days less good for his campaign

The TAKE with Rick Klein

Former Vice President Joe Biden reminiscing about old political partnerships is neither surprising nor controversial.

Charlie Neibergall/AP

But when those partners were outspoken and dedicated segregationists -- and when Biden recounts that one of them "never called me 'boy,' he always called me 'son'" -- that's a potentially big problem for the current polling front-runner.

"If those men had their way, I wouldn't be in the United States Senate and on this elevator right now," Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., told ABC News at the Capitol.

"You don't joke about calling black men 'boys,'" Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said in a statement, in easily his most direct critique of Biden to date.

The criticism from two African American senators and presidential candidates came on Juneteenth -- a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of slaves -- and on a day that Congress held its first hearing in a decade on reparations for the descendants of slaves. Booker testified emotionally in support of a bill to study reparations; Biden does not support that bill, according to his campaign.

Biden's camp maintains that he does not need to apologize for working with people whose views he finds repugnant. And House Majority Whip James Clyburn, the highest-ranking African American member of leadership, came to his defense.

Still, partnerships with deceased racists are only part of the issue here. Biden is celebrating a political worldview that has few adherents in today's Democratic Party: That those with whom you have foundational disagreements are worth even trying to be agreeable with.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell might not think reparations for slavery are a good idea, but with so many Democrats -- on Capitol Hill and in the presidential primary -- expressing strong support for the idea, the debate will likely continue in earnest over the next few months and years.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Many of the proposals from Democrats are complex and go beyond the question of direct cash to families of former slaves, advocating money for education and investment in communities that have faced segregation and racial violence in the aftermath of slavery too.

During a hearing on the topic in the House on Wednesday, Booker said he was "heartbroken" after "decades of living in a community where you see how deeply unfair this nation still is to so many."

The public and emotional conversation on Capitol Hill this week happened coincidentally at a unique time in the presidential primary too. Almost all of the candidates will be in South Carolina this weekend for Congressman Clyburn's annual Fish Fry, ahead of the state party convention. As an early primary state that is also nearly 30% black or African American, issues around race are often front and center.

The TIP with Armando Garcia

Racial equity was the theme of Booker's day. He testified about reparations and reprimanded Biden.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Continuing that theme, which he has crafted his campaign around, Booker is announcing an executive action he'd take if elected president and his team is dubbing this plan the most sweeping clemency initiative in more than 150 years.

Booker plans to grant clemency to more than 17,000 nonviolent drug offenders who are incarcerated due to marijuana-related offenses, are serving long sentences that would have been reduced under previous legislation or are serving "unjust" sentences due to a racial disparity in drug charges.

