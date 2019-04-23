Kamala Harris proposes executive actions to curb gun violence

Sen. Kamala Harris announced a new set of executive actions aimed at reducing gun violence in the United Sates that she would enact if she were to win the presidency in 2020.

During a CNN town hall in New Hampshire on Monday night, Harris said that if Congress fails to act on gun safety legislation in her first 100 days in office, she would sign four actions: Require anyone selling five or more guns a year to run a background check on all gun sales; revoke licenses of gun manufacturers and dealers that break the law while prosecuting the highest offenders for criminal liability; close the "boyfriend loophole;" and reverse the Trump Administration’s definition of "fugitive from justice."

The new proposals from Harris are the California senator's most detailed plans yet on gun control.

She previously supported a renewal of the assault weapons ban, banning high capacity magazines, making gun trafficking a federal crime and prohibiting those convicted of a federal crime from purchasing guns.

Harris said any fines paid by "law-breaking gun corporations" will be used to expand access to mental health treatment, trauma-informed care and community-based violence intervention programs.

Who falls into the category of "law-breaking?" The Harris campaign said it's anyone violating negligence laws by selling to a straw purchaser, marketing assault weapons to children in video games and those that supply dealers that consistently sell guns used in crimes.

Currently, federal law prohibits intimate partners, such as spouses or ex-spouses, convicted of domestic violence from purchasing guns. By closing the "boyfriend loophole," the government would also prevent dating partners, convicted of domestic violence, from purchasing firearms.

Leaders of organizations fighting gun violence approved of Harris' plan.

Peter Ambler, with Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords' organization, said he thought Harris' proposal was, "bold, detailed, and thoughtful. She's making it a priority of her campaign and presidency, showing she's tending to this profound crisis, and recognizes this is an issue voters want to hear from."

Brady Campaign President Kris Brown said Harris' plan was "a good start. To our knowledge, on one else has released a 100 day plan on this issue...She probably was the first ...I hope others do soon too. And we’ll be watching for that.“

Harris has been vocal about the lack of action in Congress following school shootings.

In a January town hall on CNN, Harris said lawmakers should have been placed in a locked room to see "the autopsy photographs of those babies" killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Harris recently told reporters she owned a gun for "personal safety," but says it’s a "false choice... to suggest you're either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone's guns away."