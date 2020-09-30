The Note: Trump uses debate to sow mistrust in voting process It was a disjoined affair where Biden and Trump insulted more than explained.

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The man a rival once warned would be a "chaos president" got a chaotic debate -- a wildly disjoined affair where both candidates insulted more than they explained.

But almost as a throwaway topic, late in the debate, a discussion about election integrity drew critically important messaging out of the noise of this year's first presidential debate of the general election.

President Donald Trump unfurled a wide range of false and misleading claims about the realities of voting in this country -- voting that, of course, has already begun.

He put more detail behind his refusal to commit to respecting the results of the election.

"If I see tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can't go along with that," Trump said. "It means you have a fraudulent election."

It could wind up being the most consequential moment from a messy 90-plus minutes of arguments and innuendo.

Trump urged his supporters to serve as "poll watchers" and report back on what they find, a situation that could lead to voter intimidation as well as raise doubts about the election's legitimacy.

It's already being said that the first debate served neither candidate particularly well. But this was a clear signal from the president, who has taken a fragile moment around the election and made it potentially dangerous.

The RUNDOWN with MaryAlice Parks

It was a stark headline in a blur of words. Asked repeatedly and calmly if he would condemn white supremacists who have contributed to increased violence nationwide under this administration, Trump side-stepped and balked.

"Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists, militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities, as we saw in Kenosha and as we've seen in Portland?" debate moderate Chris Wallace asked.

"Sure, I'm willing to do that," the president responded. But then, nothing. He did not.

"Do it," former Vice President Joe Biden urged Trump.

"Go ahead, sir," Wallace added, waiting.

The president pivoted and went back on the offensive, blaming what he sees as radicals "from the left wing." His silence Tuesday -- after his comments on Charlottesville, Virginia, after his attacks on Black journalists, Black athletes and Black protesters -- were part of a chilling and disturbing trend.

This president so frequently has accepted praise from extremists and perpetuated hurtful, racist discourse and theories in this country. More, the president went on to name-check but not condemn a specific white nationalist group, telling them to "stand back and stand by."

Stand by for what was not clear, but the ramifications felt violent and frightening. The president of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson, responded Tuesday night, saying: "We must never stop being outraged by this."

The TIP with John Verhovek

Biden may have debuted a new campaign plane on debate day, but on Wednesday he's returning to the mode of transportation he's been associated with his entire career.

The Democratic nominee, a noted Amtrak enthusiast, will embark on a nearly 200-mile whistle stop train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania, campaigning in areas full of voters that strayed from his party in the last decade and powered Trump's unlikely rise to the White House.

Stark County, Ohio, the site of the first stop on the tour, backed Barack Obama by over five points in 2008, but sided with Trump by 17 points in 2016. Cambria County, Pennsylvania, where Wednesday's tour concludes, narrowly backed Obama in 2008 but has swung drastically back to the GOP since, siding with Trump by roughly 37 points in 2016.

The former vice president may not flip these counties blue in 2020, but cutting into Trump's margin in the towns his campaign trail will roll through is a key part of how Democrats plan to rebuild the so-called "Blue Wall" in the Midwest that collapsed in 2016.

ONE MORE THING

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden struggled to break through their own noise on Tuesday night in the first presidential debate, which was filled with interruptions, arguing and incoherent pitches to American voters. Here are five key takeaways from the first of three presidential debates.

