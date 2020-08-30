1 person fatally shot in Portland as pro-Trump supporters clash with counter-protesters Police have not said whether the shooting was connected to the demonstrations.

One person was shot and killed in downtown Portland on Saturday night, as protests against police brutality and racial injustice entered their fourth month in Oregon's largest city.

Portland police officers located the individual with a gunshot wound to the chest, after hearing gunfire in the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street at 8:46 p.m. local time. Medics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Portland Police Department.

A homicide investigation is underway. Officers have secured the entire block as the crime scene.

"No suspect information is being released at this time," police said in a statement late Saturday.

Anyone who was a witness or has first-hand video of the shooting or what led up to it is urged to contact the Portland Police Department.

The deadly shooting occurred while dueling demonstrations were held throughout downtown Portland. A large rally in support of President Donald Trump had gathered earlier that evening and held a procession that was ultimately met by counter-protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Portland ABC affiliate reported seeing clashes break out between the two groups.

Protests erupted in Portland and other cities across the United States following the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old Black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck as three other officers watched.

Many of the recent demonstrations in Portland have ended in vandalism and violence. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested by authorities there since late May, according to The Associated Press.

In a speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Trump invoked Portland as a "Democrat-run" plagued by "rioting, looting, arson, and violence."

ABC News' Alexandra Faul contributed to this report.