The Note: Trump family affair to highlight campaign launch

Trump wants plenty of Trumps to help let Trump be Trump.

Donald Trump's official campaign kickoff on Tuesday night in Orlando, Florida, will showcase the president and Vice President Mike Pence, along with Trump's adult children, campaign officials told ABC News.

Amid flourishes, such as a convention-style balloon drop, there will be the implicit message that what's being sold is not just Trump, but his family. First lady Melania, Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, Don. Jr. and Eric are their own political celebrities now -- visiting royalty in the United Kingdom and part of the package that the president is offering up for a second term.

Trump's main messages on Tuesday night are a mystery to even his campaign staffers, who were building in the expectation that he would go off script -- if he had one.

But with the president rejecting evidence that he's starting from behind, and drawing confidence from the enthusiasm of the crowds he sees, the Trumpian touches are a key part of the reelection argument.

Thus comes a new launch with some familiar faces, for a campaign that never really ended.

Days ago Trump told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos that he would be revealing a new health care plan by the end of the summer as his re-election campaign kicks into gear.

It remains to be seen if anything he proposes will include input from Democrats.

A bipartisan group of senators is scheduled to work through some shared proposals in a health care hearing on Tuesday afternoon. The two leaders of the Senate Health Committee, Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Ranking Member Patty Murray, D-Wash., have a draft of a new bill they worked on together, called "Lower Health Care Costs Act of 2019." They have also worked with administration officials on some proposed rules changes, which could be achieved without legislation.

The hearing Tuesday morning will look at issues that lead to high medical expenses for Americans, including surprise medical bills from out-of-network billing, prescription drug costs, and a lack of transparency in contracts between hospitals and providers.

In the past, Trump has been dismissive of some of bipartisan work coming from the Hill, but this could give him a framework for his health care proposal.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, one of the only candidates not to make the stage for the first Democratic debates later this month, will instead head to two early voting states and hold televised town halls.

On June 26, when the first 10 candidates take the stage in Miami, Bullock will participate in a televised town hall in Des Moines, Iowa. On June 27, when the second slate of Democrats debate, Bullock will head to New Hampshire for a televised town hall in Manchester.

"I've won in a Trump state because I've showed up and listened to voters where they are -- and that's exactly what I'll do at these town halls and for the next 230 days until the first voters express their preference," Bullock said in a press release announcing his counter-programming plans.

Capitalizing on his narrowly missing the cut-off for the debate, he made a series of media appearances in an effort to differentiate himself from the crowded field, solidify his record in a Republican state and highlight his connection to voters who have supported Trump. He also released a few buzzy campaign ads, one with a Montana man, sitting in his truck bed, who called the Democratic National Committee's rules that kept the governor from the debate stage "horsesh--t."

Vice President Mike Pence will be at Port Miami in Florida for a press conference to discuss the U.S. Navy hospital ship Comfort's upcoming humanitarian mission in South America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The three-day Poor People's Moral Action Congress continues for the second day at Trinity Washington University.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., returns to New Hampshire for series of events beginning with a New Hampshire Medical Society Forum in Concord at 7:50 a.m.

Former undocumented Trump organization workers, local union members and faith leaders hold a press conference in Orlando, Florida, at 11 a.m.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., participates in a national town hall hosted by Business Insider at 7 p.m. in New Hampshire.

