Obama hits campaign trail for midterms final stretch. First stop, Georgia

Georgia Democrats are bringing in a major reinforcement heading into the campaign's final stretch: former President Barack Obama.

Obama visits Friday to campaign for the Democratic ticket, headlining a rally, hosted by Georgia Democrats, with Sen. Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

In the coming weeks, he will also visit Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada to stump for Democrats.

Ahead of Friday's rally, Obama cut ads for both of the ticket's top Democrats.

"Georgia, you have the opportunity to elect a new type of leader who will face these challenges head on. You are made for this moment and you must seize it by electing my friend Stacey Abrams as your next governor," he said in support of Abrams.

"Georgia, serious times call for special leaders, leaders, you can trust leaders who are driven by something bigger than politics. That's why you need to reelect my friend and your Senator, Reverend Raphael Warnock," Obama said, calling Warnock a "man of great moral integrity."

Democrats hope to use Obama's popularity within the party to motivate their base as polls show a tightening race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, and Stacey Abrams trails GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

Some party leaders are sounding the alarm, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was caught on a hot mic expressing concerns about Georgia's Senate race.

"The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer told President Joe Biden on a tarmac in Syracuse, New, York. "It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker."

Schumer later downplayed any concerns, telling ABC News affiliate WSYR: "I told the president we were doing well across the board. We're gonna, we're gonna keep the Senate."

Warnock and Abrams are set to rally together alongside Obama in a rare joint appearance as the two take different approaches on the campaign trail regarding surrogates.

"We are excited about the fact that President Obama is coming, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Biden White House with Vice President Kamala Harris to ensure that we have the kind of turnout and the kind of energy that we need to get this across the finish line," Abrams told reporters last week after casting her ballot early.

While Abrams has welcomed support from Biden, who faces low approval ratings, Warnock continues to pivot away from directly answering questions about his support for the president.

"The problem with the political conversation in America right now is that the politics has actually become about the politician. Who's up? Who's down? Who's in? Who's Out. Who cares? I don't think that people of Georgia thinking about that," Warnock told reporters in Savannah Tuesday.

Even when asked about the importance of Obama's visit, Warnock stayed on message, focusing on the voters.

"I look forward to connecting with the former President in a couple of days. And what's more important, continually important, is that I continue the conversation that I've been having with the people of Georgia," he continued.