Obama to stump for Warnock with five days left to go in Georgia runoff

The former president enjoys a broad following among Democrats.

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama is set to stump for Sen. Raphael Warnock for a second time this campaign cycle -- five days before the Democratic incumbent runs for a full Senate term in next week's runoff against Republican Herschel Walker.

Obama, who enjoys a broad following among Democrats, will appear with Warnock in Atlanta to "encourage Georgians to cast their ballots ahead of the final day of early voting," Obama's office said.

He first campaigned with Warnock in Georgia in late October during the early voting period before the regularly scheduled race in November. Warnock moved to a runoff with Walker after neither clinched 50% of the vote last month.

Obama also appeared in Warnock's final television ad; his wife, Michelle, likewise recorded a get-out-the-vote message for the campaign.

Neither President Joe Biden nor former President Donald Trump -- both of whom are unpopular, polling shows -- are appearing in the state ahead of the runoff.

In this Oct. 28, 2022, file photo, former President Barack Obama greets Sen. Raphael Warnock as he arrives at a campaign event for Georgia Democrats on Oct. 28, 2022, in College Park, Ga. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images, FILE

While Democrats retained control of Congress in last month's elections, an extra seat would both help the party move political nominees through the chamber and try to hold their majority in two years when they face a challenging Senate map.

Walker, Warnock's challenger, was largely off the campaign trail last week amid the holiday.

He is receiving notable support from the Republican Party, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.