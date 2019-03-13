Manafort charged in New York with mortgage fraud and other New York state crimes

The New York District Attorney's office on Wednesday unsealed an indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, shortly after he was sentenced in a case in a federal court in D.C.

According to the indictment, Manafort was charged with residential mortgage fraud and other New York state crimes "which strike at the heart of New York's sovereign interests."

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.