Pelosi pays off Super Bowl bet with pistachios and San Francisco chocolates Pelosi bet that her San Francisco 49ers would beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made good on her Super Bowl bet with Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver on Tuesday with some California delicacies but still praising her hometown San Francisco 49ers.

"They played a great game and they beat a mighty championship team," Pelosi said of the Kansas City Chiefs, while handing over Ghiradelli chocolates, almonds and pistachios in what has become an annual congressional tradition.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, right, whose favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers, lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs, represented by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, pays off a friendly wager of California chocolates and nuts, at the Capitol, Feb. 11, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Pelosi bet the 49ers would beat Cleaver's team in Super Bowl LIV. If the 49ers had prevailed, Cleaver would have had to give Pelosi Kansas City barbecue and chocolates.

"I was frankly sad that we lost," Pelosi said. "I was also sad that I wouldn't be enjoying some Kansas City barbecue."

The Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 in Miami’s Hard Rock stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Charlie Riedel/AP

Cleaver, a fellow Democrat, said that he thinks sports are good for America, citing how both Democrats and Republicans in Kansas City came together to support the Chiefs.

"We all, no matter our differences get behind our teams," Pelosi said "But at the end of the day, we're all Team America."