After President Trump tweeted that "'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen" should stop criticizing the government and “go back” to where they came from, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned the tweets as “xenophobic.”

"I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation," Pelosi tweeted on Sunday morning.

I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids - #FamiliesBelongTogether! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

The president did not explicitly name the congresswomen was referring to, but said they "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe." He then went on to say that they should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done."

The White House did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Pelosi seems to conclude Trump was referring to four recently-elected and vocal progressive Democratic women -- Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. and Rashida Tlaib D-Mich.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Only one of the four women, Rep. Omar, is foreign-born, and all are U.S. citizens. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was born in New York, Rep. Pressley was born in Cincinnati, and Rep. Tlaib was born in Detroit.

In defending the members of Congress, who are all women of color, Pelosi slammed the president for wanting to "make America white again."

"When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to 'Make America Great Again' has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power," the speaker tweeted in response on Sunday morning.

When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again.



Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019





Rep. Ocasio-Cortez also weighed in on the president's tweets on Sunday.

"Mr. President, the country I 'come from,' & the country we all swear to, is the United States," she wrote. "You are angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us. You rely on a frightened America for your plunder."