Pelosi has stark warning for Putin: 'He has to know that war is not an answer'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a stark warning for Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the Russian military buildup near the Ukraine region showed no signs of slowing.

"The fact is that we think that an assault on Ukraine is an assault on democracy," Pelosi told ABC's George Stephanopoulos during an exclusive interview on ABC's "This Week." "We understand that the loss of life, the damage, the collateral damage to civilians, to military and the rest are severe."

"If he decides to invade, the mothers in Russia don't like their children going into what he's had to experience that -- forgive the expression -- bodybags from the moms before, so he has to know that war is not an answer. There's very severe consequences to his aggression, and we are united in using them."