Perry declines to commit to recusing from investigating Jan. 6 probes, which had looked at him

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., would not commit on Sunday to recusing himself from a possible House panel to investigate the federal investigations into the 2021 insurrection, though he himself was linked to the probes of Jan. 6.

"Why should I be limited? Why should anybody be limited just because someone has made an accusation? Everybody in America is innocent until proven otherwise," Perry told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

"Sure, we're gonna investigate, and we need to we need to make sure that that these agencies aren't running amok and aren't out of control, which clearly they are," Perry said.

