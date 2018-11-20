Pfizer, Walmart, AT&T among companies withdrawing support for Mississippi GOP Sen. Hyde-Smith

Nov 20, 2018, 8:09 PM ET
PHOTO: Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith talks to supporters following the 2018 mid-term general election in Jackson, Miss., Nov. 6, 2018.PlayChris Todd/EPA via Shutterstock
The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is one of several big-name companies calling on Mississippi Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith to return their campaign donations after a video surfaced on social media in which she talks about attending a "public hanging."

Hyde-Smith is in a tight runoff election race with Democrat Mike Espy, a former congressman who would be the state's first African-American senator since the 1800s.

“We condemn racism and bigotry in all its forms,” Pfizer spokesperson Sharon Castillo told ABC News Tuesday. “We are withdrawing our support and have requested a full refund of our contributions, which were made months in advance of the senator’s comments.”

PHOTO: A man walks past Pfizers world headquarters in New York, April 28, 2014. Andrew Kelly/Reuters, FILE
A man walks past Pfizer's world headquarters in New York, April 28, 2014.

Pfizer has made two contributions totaling $5,000.

The video in question shows Hyde-Smith in Tupelo, Mississippi, embracing a supporter and saying, "If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row."

After the video was posted on Twitter, Hyde-Smith did not apologize but defended herself.

"In a comment on Nov. 2, I referred to accepting an invitation to a speaking engagement," she said in a statement. "In referencing the one who invited me, I used an exaggerated expression of regard, and any attempt to turn this into a negative connotation is ridiculous."

When actress Debra Messing’s criticized Walmart for its donation to Hyde-Smith, the company responded that the senator’s comments “clearly do not reflect the values of our company and associates.”

Walmart requested a full refund of $4,000 Tuesday, according to a company spokesperson.

Other companies, including AT&T, Leidos and Boston Scientific, have requested refunds of $2,000, $5,000 and $2,500, respectively.

Sen. Hyde-Smith’s campaign did not immediately comment.

(MORE: Controversies hamper candidates in Mississippi Senate race)

Four days after the first video surfaced, another video from Nov. 3 was tweeted in which Hyde-Smith tells a group of supporters in Starkville, Mississippi, that it would be a “great idea” to make voting “just a little more difficult” for “liberal folks.”

Hyde-Smith’s campaign once again refused to apologize and released a statement saying, "Obviously Sen. Hyde-Smith was making a joke and clearly the video was selectively edited."

Hyde-Smith, appointed by Gov. Phil Bryant, is facing the runoff with Espy after she netted 41.4 percent of the vote on Election Day while Espy had 40.6 percent.

