Trump administration betrayed Kurdish allies in Syria: Sen. Bob Menendez

The Trump administration betrayed its allies when it announced its withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Bob Menendez, D-N.J., said on ABC’s "This Week."

"I think (Secretary of State Mike Pompeo) lives in a parallel, alternate universe," Menendez said, following a separate interview with Pompeo on "This Week" Sunday. "What the president did was a betrayal of the Kurds, who fought and died along side us on the pursuit of ending the threat of ISIS."

Menendez has strongly criticized Trump's Oct. 7 announcement withdrawing U.S. troops from northern Syria, saying in a news release that the decision "set off a cascade of destabilizing and chaotic events." Along with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch, R-Idaho, the New Jersey Democrat introduced bipartisan legislation calling for sanctions against Turkey after the country launched a military operation against Kurdish militias soon after the U.S. troop withdrawal.

