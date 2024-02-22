Biden meets with widow, daughter of Alexei Navalny

The White House said it is set to announce \"major new sanctions\" against Russia on Friday in response to Navalny's death as well as its \"repression and aggression, and its brutal and illegal war in Ukraine.\"
Earlier this week, White House national security spokesman John Kirby did not go into detail about what the new sanctions package would include.
Navalny's cause of death has been listed as \"natural\" on his medical report, according to Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh, who was relayed the information on the death certificate by Navalny's mother. His mother also said the Russian government is blackmailing her and trying to force her to have a secret funeral for her son.
Kirby hammered Russia on the reporting that they were making demands of Navalny's mother in order for her to receive his body.
Kirby said he could not confirm that she was being \"blackmailed,\" but \"nevertheless, this is the man's mother. It's not enough that she gets to see the body of her son. She should be able to collect the body of her son so that she can properly memorialize her son and her son's bravery and courage and service and do all the things that any mother would want to do for a son lost in such a tragic way.\"
"The Russians need to give her back to her son and they need to answer for ... specifically what befell Mr. Navalny and ... acknowledge that they in fact, are responsible for his demise," Kirby said. 