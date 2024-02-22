Alexei Navalny's death listed as 'natural,' mother says, accusing Russia of blackmail

The leader of the Russian opposition died at a penal colony last week.

Alexei Navalny's cause of death has been listed as "natural" on his medical report, according to Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh, who was relayed the information on the death certificate by the Russian opposition leader's mother.

"The medical report on death shown to the mother of Alexei Navalny stated that the causes of death were natural," Yarmysh wrote in Russian on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Navalny's team has accused Russia of killing the Vladimir Putin critic, who was previously poisoned and nearly died in an assassination attempt blamed on the Russian president.

In this grab taken from video provided by the Navalny Team on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, speaks during a video statement from the Arctic city of Salekhard, Russia. Navalny Team via AP

Alexei Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, said she was "secretly" taken to the morgue to see her son's body in a video message posted to YouTube on Thursday. She also said the Russian government is blackmailing her and trying to force her to have a secret funeral for her son.

"I just left the building of the Investigative Committee of the city of Salekhard. I spent almost a day there alone, alone with investigators and criminologists. They only let the lawyer in this afternoon. Yesterday evening they secretly took me to the morgue, where they showed Alexei," Navalnaya said in the video.

Navalny's body was taken to the Russian city of Salekhard, located on the Arctic Circle, after he died in a nearby penal colony on Feb. 16.

Investigators "claim they know the cause of death," Navalnaya said. She also said she signed Navalny's death certificate.

"They have all the medical and legal documents ready, which I saw, and I signed the medical death certificate," Navalnaya said.

Navalnaya said the Russian government is "blackmailing" her, trying to convince her to have a secret funeral for her son.

This grab taken from video shows flowers and a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny that Lyudmila Navalnaya, mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, put to pay tribute to her son at the at the memorial to victims of political repression, in Salekhard, Russia, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. AP

"I'm recording this video because they started threatening me. Looking into my eyes they say that if I don’t agree to a secret funeral, they will do something with my son’s body," Navalnaya said. "I don't want any special conditions. I just want everything to be done according to the law. I demand that his son be given to me immediately."

President Joe Biden addressed the U.S. following news of Navalny's death last week, saying he was both "not surprised and outraged" while placing the blame directly on Putin.

"We don't know exactly what happened but there is no doubt that the death of Navalny was the result of something that Putin and his friends did," Biden said.

ABC News' Rashid Haddou contributed to this report.