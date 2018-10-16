President Trump in a tweet called Stormy Daniels, the porn star who alleges she had an affair with him, "horseface."

Trump, who has denied having an affair with Daniels, on Tuesday gave his first public reaction to a judge's dismissing her defamation claim against him on Monday.

"Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump," the president tweeted. "Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer."

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.