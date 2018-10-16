President Trump calls Stormy Daniels 'horseface' in his reaction to dismissal of her lawsuit

Oct 16, 2018, 12:00 PM ET
PHOTO: Adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the opening of the adult entertainment fair "Venus," in Berlin, Oct. 11, 2018.PlayMarkus Schreiber/AP
WATCH Stormy Daniels' defamation lawsuit against Trump dismissed

President Trump in a tweet called Stormy Daniels, the porn star who alleges she had an affair with him, "horseface."

Interested in Donald Trump?

Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Donald Trump
Add Interest

Trump, who has denied having an affair with Daniels, on Tuesday gave his first public reaction to a judge's dismissing her defamation claim against him on Monday.

"Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump," the president tweeted. "Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Comments