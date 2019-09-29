Rep. Adam Schiff intends to hold President Donald Trump accountable and hold a thorough investigation in the wake of a whistleblower complaint that led to an impeachment inquiry, the chair of the House Intelligence said on "This Week" Sunday.

"The president used that opportunity to try to coerce that leader to manufacture dirt on his opponent and interfere in our election," Schiff told chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, referring to Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. "I can't imagine a series of facts more damning than that."

He called the argument that explicit quid pro quo is necessary for an impeachment inquiry "nonsense," and responded to an interview with Rudy Giuliani on "This Week."

Schiff, Rep. Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep. Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, announced the first round of subpoenas in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump following a whislteblower complaint over his phone with Zelenskiy.

The subpoenas, issued to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and five other state department officials, require documents around the July phone call and their work with the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to be turned over.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified before Schiff's committee Thursday on the whistleblower complaint.

During the hearing, Schiff compared the White House transcript of the call to a "classic mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader."

"This is how a mafia boss talks," he said. "What have you done for us? We've done so much for you, but there's not much reciprocity."

Erin Scott/Reuters

In tweets Friday morning, the president accused Schiff of lying to Congress and called for him to "immediately resign."

The House Intelligence Committee will take the lead on the impeachment probe. Schiff told reporters on Friday that he wants to move "as expeditiously as possible."

He said on CNN Thursday that he hopes to have the whistleblower before his committee "as soon as possible."

While he declined to get into specific witnesses, Schiff also said on CNN that Giuliani was "clearly at the center of a lot" of the situation.