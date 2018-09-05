Protesters were removed from Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing for a second day on Wednesday as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley accused Democrats of coordinating with protesters to disrupt the hearings.

The Supreme Court nominee is set to answer questions from senators for the first time Wednesday.

Members of the committee will have 30 minutes each to question Kavanaugh on a variety of issues and on his record as a federal judge.

"We will get through each question today, no matter how long it takes," Grassley said.

Tuesday's hearing was interrupted and delayed by protesters and protests from Democrats who say the hearing should be delayed until they receive more documents from Kavanaugh's time working for President George W. Bush.

Republicans accused the minority of playing politics with a nomination they've already promised to oppose, but that won't stop them from asking charged questions about a number of high-profile issues in the next two days as they press Kavanaugh to discuss his views on abortion, gun rights, the powers of the presidency and whether President Donald Trump could be subpoenaed in the special counsel's investigation.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

ABC News' Trish Turner contributed to this report.