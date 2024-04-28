Puerto Rico 2024 Democratic primary results

The territory holds more power than some states in determining the nominee.

Puerto Rico will hold its Democratic presidential primary on Sunday and 55 delegates are up for grabs.

President Joe Biden is the only major candidate running and he clinched the party's 2024 nomination earlier this year.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The territory has open primaries, but to vote in the Democratic Party's race, voters must declare themselves a Democrat.

Teritory's significance

As a U.S. territory -- not a state -- Puerto Rico does not participate in presidential general elections but it does help decide whom the political parties nominate as their candidates.

Puerto Rico's 2024 Republican primary was earlier this month. Former President Donald Trump won.

In 2020, Biden won his party's primary over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 56% of the vote.

In 2016, the last contested GOP primary, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio won the territory with 70% of the vote, defeating then-candidate Trump.