2024 Puerto Rico Republican primary results

Puerto Rico's 2024 Republican primary is on Sunday and former President Donald Trump, as the only major candidate still running, is expected to win.

The local GOP awards 23 delegates for the convention -- more than some states, including Delaware, Maine and New Hampshire.

Trump clinched his party's nomination earlier this year and is set to face President Joe Biden in November's general election.

The Democratic primary in Puerto Rio is scheduled for April 28.

Territory significance

As a U.S. territory -- but not a state -- Puerto Rico does not participate in the presidential elections but does vote in primaries for the eventual nominees.

In 2020, Biden won his primary with 56 % of the vote while in 2016, the last contested GOP primary, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio won the territory with about 70% of the vote, defeating then-candidate Trump, who had about 13%.