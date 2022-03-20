'It's Putin's war, not [the] Russian people's war': Marina Ovsyannikova

The Russian editor displayed an anti-war sign on the news.

Russian people do not support Russia's actions in Ukraine, Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova said Sunday.

"It's Putin's war, not [the] Russian people's war," Ovsyannikova told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Ovsyannikova ran onto the set of the main Russian state news live broadcast earlier this month with an anti-war sign to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, standing behind a Channel One anchor as they were speaking.

The sign read, "Stop the war" and "Don't believe the propaganda. They're lying to you here," in English and Russian.

The program cut away within seconds, and officials took Ovsyannikova into custody, where she stayed overnight. The court fined Ovsyannikova30,000 rubles (about $270) on charges of organizing unsanctioned actions for her call to take part in demonstrations against the war.

Stephanopoulos asked Ovsyannikova why she took that risk.

"As soon as the war began, I couldn't eat, sleep," Ovsyannikova said."What we showed on our programs was very different from what was going on in reality."

Ovsyannikova told Stephanopoulos she wanted to do something that would attract more attention than protesting in the square, as well as to show the rest of the world Russians do not support the war.

"I would show to the Russian people that this is just propaganda, expose this propaganda for what it is and maybe stimulate some people to speak up against the war," Ovsyannikova said.

Ovsyannikova encouraged people to analyze information from multiple sources to understand what is really happening.

An independent protest monitoring group reports as of Sunday more than 15,000 people have been detained in Russia for protesting against the country's war against Ukraine.

Stephanopoulos asked Ovsyannikova if she is worried for her safety, despite rejecting France's offer of asylum.

"I am very worried for the safety of my children," Ovsyannikova replied. "I rejected asylum because I am a patriot; I want to live in Russia."

She acknowledged Russia is in a "very dark and difficult" period, but she encouraged people to speak up.

Stephanopoulos followed up, asking Ovsyannikova what her message is for President Vladimir Putin and the West.

Ovsyannikova said she wanted to show that not all Russians believe the same thing. She said sanctioning all Russians causes suffering for more than just Putin and his oligarchs but also hurts Russian citizens who do not support the war.